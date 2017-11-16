Climate Change: 40,000 evacuated due to climate change

All week, we've been bringing you stories about the effects of climate change from around the world. Today, we're in Colombia where 40,000 people are being evacuated because of flooding. Dimitri O' Donnell reports from the impoverished neighbourhood of Puerto Nuevo, on the biggest resettlement project in Latin America.