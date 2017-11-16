Costume and stage design with Sirin Dagtekin Yenen

For stage actors responsible for delivering great performances, costumes are key to helping them transform into character. Creating those costumes is a magical, yet a demanding process. So what does that process involve? Sirin Dagtekin Yenen has been the Turkish State Theatre's stage and costume designer for nearly two decades, and she shares her personal story with us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world