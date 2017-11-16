Nexus: President Trump’s top five most controversial tweets

Take a look at the tweets that have got US President Trump’s critics saying he has to go. But could his tweets ever be used to impeach him? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world