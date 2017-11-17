The War in Syria: Russia vetoes inquiry into Khan Shaykhun attack

The work of international investigators looking into chemical attacks in Syria is officially at an end. Two draft resolutions to extend their work have failed to pass at the UN Security Council. Hasan Ali reports from Washington on Russian and American accusations at the UN.