Looking into a century of suffrage

In 1917, New York became the first American state to grant women full enfranchisement, after a 140-year ban on their right to vote. A century later, NYC remains a stronghold for influential women in politics, entertainment, business and beyond. In honour of those achievements, the New York Historical Society is rolling out a new film and exhibition, that highlights the bohemian, artistic community of women who lived in Greenwich Village at the turn of the century. Jade Barker reports.