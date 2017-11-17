Extraditing Catalonia’s leaders?

He led the charge for independence. He failed. And now the Spanish government wants him locked up. Catalonia's sacked leader, and four former ministers have appeared before a Belgian court to hear Spain's case for extradition. If sent back, the group could face charges including sedition and rebellion. But would Madrid give them a fair trial? Carles Puigdemont doesn't think so. He says Spain is conducting a brutal judicial offensive against him and members of his ousted government. So should he be forced to return?