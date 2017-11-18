Mladic Verdict: Victims await verdict of war crimes trial

The former commander of the Bosnian Serb army, Ratko Mladic, is about to learn his fate. On Wednesday, a court in The Hague is due to decide whether or not, he's guilty of war crimes, including overseeing genocide in Srebrenica. In 1995, his forces massacred more than 8,000 Muslim men in the UN safe haven. Soraya Lennie reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world