Russia Media War: Russia's Duma votes to pass foreign media law

Russia's Duma has unanimously voted to allow the Kremlin to brand undesirable media outlets as 'foreign agents'. The legislation will pass to the upper house of parliament before President Vladimir Putin signs it into law.TRT World's Sara Firth takes a look at what's behind the move.