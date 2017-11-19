WORLD
Mladic Verdict: DNA used in identifying Srebrenica victims
On Wednesday, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia will decide the fate of Ratko Mladic. The former commander of the Bosnian Serb army went on trial in 2011, charged with genocide and war crimes during the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina. More than 97,000 people were killed, and at least 8,000 people are still missing. That means DNA testing is the only way to identify the remains of victims discovered in recent years. Soraya Lennie traveled to Tusla to find out more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 19, 2017
