The Argentinian navy has detected short satellite calls which it believes could be coming from its submarine, the San Juan. It's been missing since Wednesday with 44 crew members on board. Officials say the calls lasted between four and 36 seconds, and could be a sign those inside are trying to re-establish contact. Ben Tornquist reports.