Zimbabwe Political Crisis: Wilf Mbanga talks to TRT World

Wilf Mbanga is editor of the The Zimbabwean. He joined us live from Johannesburg for this interview about Mugabe's defiance. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world