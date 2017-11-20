Money Talks: Turkey and Qatar hold talks on blockade

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed Qatar's isolation by four of its Gulf Arab neighbours with the country's Emir Tamim Al Thani. It is Erdogan's second visit to Doha since the crisis began five months ago. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have all cut ties with the emirate accusing it of funding terrorism and fostering ties with their rival Iran. Qatar denies the accusation. The Emir says the blockade has had minimal economic impact on the country. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more from Doha.