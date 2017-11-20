WORLD
Money Talks: US House of Representatives passes President Trump's tax reform bill
The US House of Representatives has passed President Donald Trump's flagship tax reform bill. The proposal could become Trump's first major victory following a raft of previous headline grabbing failures. The House voted along party lines to approve a $1.5 trillion Republican tax bill that would overhaul business and personal taxes. Republicans have called for changes to the code for years but did not have support from the White House until President Trump's election. Maria Ramos is here with the details. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
