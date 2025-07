Money Talks: Humanist Finance Summit

Now we have all heard of it but there continues to be ambiguity with what is known as Islamic Banking. Turkey is holding a Humanist Finance Summit and our correspondent Francis Collings spoke to Yahia Abdul-Rahman who is known as the Father of Islamic banking. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world