Interview with the director and scriptwriter of Kara Sevda (Endless Love)

Ediz Tiyansan had a chance to talk with the director and scriptwriter of the Turkish series, Kara Sevda (Endless Love), Hilal Saral and Burcu Gorgun Toptas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world