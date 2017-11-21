WORLD
UK spying program
Four years ago, a little known NSA employee named Edward Snowden leaked a massive cache of files that unveiled some of the world's most secretive surveillance programs. While most people weren't surprised that the US and UK were snooping in their Facebook accounts, it gave privacy advocates the ammo to take their governments to court. The first challenge in the UK will be heard against the country's three main spy agencies; GCHQ, Mi5 and Mi6. They're accused of not just violating the privacy of Britons, but also their fundamental human rights. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 21, 2017
