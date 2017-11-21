Money Talks: Indian farmers demand freedom from debts

Thousands of farmers from across India have gathered in New Delhi. They are demanding the cancellation of all their debts, improved prices for their produce and a minimum 50% margin. The protesters came from nearly 200 farmer groups. Thousands of farmers commit suicide each year because they cannot make ends meet. Analysis by agricultural economist Kedar Sirohi.