Money Talks: Zimbabwe’s Mugabe hangs onto power as economy slips

After nearly four decades in power, Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe still does not appear to be willing to step down. He is being held under house arrest and members of his own party have launched impeachment proceedings against him. As Mobin Nasir explains, the stand off is yet another challenge for Zimbabwe's struggling economy. Interview with Agnes Gitau, Partner at GBS Africa, an Africa focused boutique advisory firm that advises on Africa's political & investment risks.