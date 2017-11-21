Roundtable: Can we reverse the ageing process?

Turning back the clock and undoing the ravages of time. Something we've probably all wondered about - but could it become reality? Or are we all just wishing our lives away? We may soon be able to stop or even undo the ageing process. By purging the body of so-called 'retired cells', scientists say we could look younger, live longer, and defeat disease. Is this science's answer to the fabled fountain of youth? At the Roundtable was Aubrey de Grey, Biomedical gerontologist and Chief Science Officer at Sens Research Foundation; Lara Marks, a visiting Research Associate at University College London and Historian of Medicine at King's College London; Professor Ilaria Bellantuono, Stem cell biologist and Professor in musculoskeletal ageing at the University of Sheffield and journalist Salman Shaheen.