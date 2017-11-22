The War in Syria: Leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran to meet

Turkish, Russian and Iranian leaders are scheduled to meet in Sochi on Wednesday, to try to work out a political solution to Syria's six-year war. TRT World's Turkey Political Correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world