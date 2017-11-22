Mladic Verdict: Memories of Bosnia war linger as verdict looms

The verdict in the trial of the former Bosnian Serb General, Ratko Mladic is due to be heard in The Hague. He's accused of 11 charges including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. But what is the view in Sarajevo, the Bosnian city that he and his forces laid siege to for more than three years? Thousands were killed, including many children. Francis Collings reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world