Money Talks: China’s Tencent tops Facebook in market value

The ever expanding Chinese tech giant has joined the club of the world's five biggest companies and is the first Asian firm to hit $500B in market value. For more on this, technology expert David Papp joins us from Edmonton, Canada. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world