Money Talks: One million Yemeni public employees unpaid for a year

Yemen has long been the poorest country in the Arab world. It has been in the grip of a war between rebels with ties to Iran and Saudi led forces for more than two years. But there is a lot of debate about how its economy began to collapse. One major factor is that nearly a million state employees simply are not getting paid. Chelsea Carter reports.