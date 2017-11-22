Money Talks: Nigerian villagers appeal UK High Court ruling on Shell oil spills

A group of more than 40,000 Nigerian villagers are appealing against a UK High Court ruling over their case against Royal Dutch Shell for oil spills. In January the villagers were told to sue the oil giant's Nigerian subsidiary in the West African country but they say their chances of getting justice and compensation are greater in the UK. We speak to King of Ogale, Nigeria His Royal Highness Emere Godwin Bebe Okpabi.