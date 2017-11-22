The fall of Mugabe

Hours before Robert Mugabe's resignation, Zimbabwe's ruling party began proceedings to impeach him. The 93-year-old had previously ignored the growing calls to step down after almost four decades at the helm. We debate whether the courts should have stripped Mugabe of power.