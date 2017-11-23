Sweden's Ostersund Challenge: Football club one win away from Europa League

It's one of the surprise stories of European football. Tiny Ostersunds from the north of Sweden is within touching distance of the knock out stages of the Europa League. Not bad for a club that was in the Swedish fourth division a few years ago and until this year had never won a thing. Simon McGregor-Wood went to see what's in the club's unique recipe for success.