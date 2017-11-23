Taipei IN Style 2017

Now to a different kind of art, the kind you wear. Asian fashion is influencing the international market. Designers from Jason Wu to Philip Lim are thrilling fashion critics. While Asian models, from Liu Wen to Godfrey Gao, are lighting up the runway. But, as the East increasingly meets the West, how do Asian designers appeal to both markets and both aesthetics? We sent our Miranda Atty to Taiwan, in search of answers.