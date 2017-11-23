Money Talks: Zimbabweans optimistic after president Mugabe’s resignation

Robert Mugabe's 37-year-long presidency plunged Zimbabwe to the depths of economic despair but many people are hoping his resignation will be a turning point and lead to the revival of a country that once held so much potential. Adefemi Akinsanya reports on the country’s future prospects. Interview with Derek Matyszak, Harare-based Senior Research Consultant at Institute for Security Studies. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world