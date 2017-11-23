Money Talks: Zimbabwe’s economy, Britain’s budget, DNA self-tests

Robert Mugabe's 37-year-long presidency plunged Zimbabwe to the depths of economic despair but many people are hoping his resignation will be a turning point and lead to the revival of a country that once held so much potential. Adefemi Akinsanya reports on the country's future prospects. Interview with Derek Matyszak, Harare-based Senior Research Consultant at Institute for Security Studies. Soaring property prices have become a stinging political issue for many governments. In the UK house prices have risen 70% over the last decade. Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has unveiled his government's budget and waived government taxes for properties up to nearly $400,000 for first time buyers. But as Kristina Partsinevelos reports, those looking to take their first step on the property ladder are still likely to struggle. Personal finance expert and TV personality Jasmine Birtles joins us from London. Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai wants to eliminate Obama-era safeguards that prevent cable and telecom companies from charging extra fees for specific internet services and websites. Free speech advocates and tech companies such as Netflix are expected to challenge the new rules in court. Interview with Executive Director of European Digital Rights Joe McNamee. DNA testing has moved from the lab to your lounge. The world's consumer genetic testing market is expected to be worth $340M by 2020. We sent Matt Gooderick to find out how the industry works, what we can discover about ourselves from our genes and how companies can use the data.