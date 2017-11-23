November 23, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nexus: Brexit Battle
MAY DAY MAY DAY! The British Prime Minister's in distress. Can Theresa May survive or will she be pushed out like her predecessor Margaret Thatcher? As she tries to guide the country through Brexit, can she get the results her party and the UK people want? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Nexus: Brexit Battle
Explore