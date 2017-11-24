WORLD
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Bangladesh, Myanmar sign repatriation deal
A deal to allow the return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees has reportedly been agreed between Bangladesh and Myanmar. More than 600 thousand Rohingya fled Myanmar after a brutal crackdown by the military there, described by the US and the EU as ethnic cleansing. But as Lila Humira reports, some of the Rohingya refugees have their doubts about the new deal. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Bangladesh, Myanmar sign repatriation deal
November 24, 2017
