November 24, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thanksgiving Day Parade: Fanfare at Macy's annual parade
Millions of Americans are celebrating Thanksgiving across the United States. The Public holiday is marked with parades, family dinners, and charity events. As our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, it's a holiday with many traditions. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
