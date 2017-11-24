Interview with economist John Robertson on the Zimbabwean economy after Mugabe

Robert Mugabe's 37-year-long presidency plunged Zimbabwe into the depths of economic despair. Economist John Robertson explains what Mugabe's successor must do to solve Zimbabwe's economy.