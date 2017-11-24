Syria’s new era?

Leaders from Turkey, Russia and Iran met in Sochi to try and reach a peace deal for Syria. The war has raged on for six and a half years, but there are hopes an end could actually be in sight. Moscow says its military operations will be wrapping up soon, and that the conflict has now entered a new stage. Presidents Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani agree a political solution is on the horizon. Their answer? A Syrian People's Congress, where those involved in the conflict sit at the same table. But the list of invitees is still a sticking point. So, could these three nations really end the war?