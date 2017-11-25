Libyan Economy: Libyan families bearing brunt of weak economy

The loss in value of Libya's currency has left many people struggling to feed themselves and their families. Chelsea Carter reports on how - in a county scarred by war- people are finding new ways to make ends meet.