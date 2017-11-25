WORLD
Strait Talk: Cemetery of the refugees in Izmir
Two years ago - in 2015, tragedy on Turkey's Aegean coast caught the world's attention. It came through the lifeless body of Aylan Kurdi - the four year old -who had escaped Syria's war and died making his way to Europe. Aishe Jamal reports from Izmir Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk The ensuing global outcry led the EU to reach a deal with Turkey in 2016 - to limit the flow of refugees. It resulted in a sharp drop in the number of people making it to European shores. But the decline would be short lived as this past October saw a dramatic rise in the number of people trying to cross the Aegean. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 25, 2017
