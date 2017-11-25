Strait Talk: Interview with Selin Unal on the Refugee crisis

Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa interviews Selin Unal on the Refugee crisis. She's the UNHCR spokesperson in Turkey. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world