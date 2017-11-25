Pakistan Protests: Authorities disperse 'blasphemy' protests

In Pakistan, a protest by religious parties has spread to every major city. In Islamabad, thousands of police have moved to clear a blockade of protestors who created chaos in the capital for 20 days. A little-known hardline group led the sit-in over a government act which they say is blasphemous. The government says it was merely, a clerical error. Liz Maddock explains. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world