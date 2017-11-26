Refugee Crisis: 31 die and more than 300 rescued of Libya coast

Thousands of migrants have died this year, trying to cross the sea to Europe. On Saturday, 31 refugees drowned off Libya's west coast, many of them children. Coast guard officials say mild weather conditions and calm seas has led to an increase in the number of people attempting to cross the Mediterranean. Philip Owira reports.