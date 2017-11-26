Moroccan Sand Skier: Skier trains for Winter Games on sand

A Moroccan skier has found an unusual way to prepare for the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Samir Azzimani is traversing southern Morocco as he trains for the cross-country skiing event. And as Chelsea Carter reports, no snow is required.