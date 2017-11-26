Lebanon Rubbish Crisis: Scuba divers clean up the sea in response

Scuba divers are gathering off the coast of Lebanon. But it's not the waters of the Mediterranean which are drawing in the divers, but a long-running garbage crisis. Liz Maddock has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world