Kayseri to host Snowboard World Cup for third straight time

There's a few sports you'd associate with Turkey. Football, wrestling and even basketball. But what about snowboarding? Well, for the third year in a row, the World Cup is set to take place in Kayseri and as Adefemi Akinsanya fnds out, it's a chance to boost tourism and the popularity of winter events in the country. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world