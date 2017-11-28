WORLD
Harassment tipping point?
Women from all over the world continue to come forward to share their stories of sexual harassment, using the hashtag Me Too. It began with several allegations against the now-disgraced Hollywood film producer, Harvey Weinstein. But since then, the number of men accused of everything from catcalling to rape, has grown exponentially. The social media campaign is widely seen as a long overdue movement to address deep flaws in society. But there are some people with concerns. Could conflating lewd comments with violent sexual assault end up having a negative effect? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 28, 2017
