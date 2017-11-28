Money Talks: Iraq invites foreign bids for oil and gas projects

Iraq has taken a big step towards exploiting more of its oil and gas reserves. It is inviting foreign energy firms to develop its offshore oil fields. Iraq gets about 90% of its income from sales of oil and gas. But could its plans add even more oil to an already over-supplied market? Laila Humairah reports and energy and geopolitics expert Ellen Wald joins us from Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.