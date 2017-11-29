Mosul Retaken: Families in Mosul living in rubble

Iraqi forces may have retaken Mosul from Daesh. But the conflict has left Iraq's second largest city in need of major reconstruction. Now families are beginning to go back, returning home to pick up the pieces. Chelsea Carter reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world