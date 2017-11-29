One on One Express: Denis Zvizdic, Bosnian Prime Minister

TRT World's Francis Colling's exclusive one on one interview with the Bosnian Prime Minister Deniz Zvizdic about the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world