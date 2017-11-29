Colombia Peace Deal: Soldiers come together in Medellin restaurant

It's been one year since Colombia's congress passed a historic peace deal with FARC rebels. The FARC have since disarmed, although violence has increased in some areas once dominated by the guerrillas. But in the city of Medellin, peace has brought new opportunity. Dimitri O'Donnell has been to a restaurant that's uniting former FARC guerrillas and the soldiers they used to fight.