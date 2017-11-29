The Chapecoense tragedy one year on

Last year, on November 28th, football club Chapecoense flew out of Brazil to play a Copa Sudamericana match against Atletico Nacional in Medellin, Colombia. But the plane never reached its destination, it crashed into a mountain, killing 71 of 77 people on board. It was a tragedy that shocked the world. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We'll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT.