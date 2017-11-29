25 years of Quentin Tarantino

The recent acquisition of Quentin Tarantino's latest screenplay by Sony Pictures is the talk of the town. It also happens to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the video clerk turned filmmaker's debut. So, we think it's the perfect time to take a look at the celebrated director's critically acclaimed body of work. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world