Brussels mosque takeover?

It's Belgium's biggest and oldest place of Muslim worship, and now the government wants to take it over. They say it's home to Saudi backed extremism. Last month, they moved to expel the mosque's imam, citing national security concerns. But that's been blocked by the courts. Yet the country is still under intense pressure to tighten security, with several Belgian citizens involved in European terror attacks. If the takeover of Brussels' Grand Mosque goes ahead, will that put an end to radicalisation, or could it further alienate Belgian Muslims?